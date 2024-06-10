Police launch investigation into pair of burglaries in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating two burglaries in Derbyshire – which saw a number of items of jewellery stolen.

Derbyshire Police are investigating a pair of burglaries in Clay Cross, during which a number of items of jewellery were stolen – between 1.00am and 9.00am on June 8.

Officers have released images of the items that were stolen, in a bid to trace them. The items that were taken included various sterling silver hook earrings, necklaces and other jewellery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are some of the items of jewellery that were stolen.

If you have any information about these incidents, or have been offered any of the pictured items, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*335994:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101