Police launch investigation into pair of burglaries in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police are investigating a pair of burglaries in Clay Cross, during which a number of items of jewellery were stolen – between 1.00am and 9.00am on June 8.
Officers have released images of the items that were stolen, in a bid to trace them. The items that were taken included various sterling silver hook earrings, necklaces and other jewellery.
If you have any information about these incidents, or have been offered any of the pictured items, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*335994:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.