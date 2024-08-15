Police launch investigation into knifepoint robberies across Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 14:02 BST
Officers are urging witnesses to come forward after a pair of knifepoint robberies in a Derbyshire town.

Derbyshire Police are investigating two attempted knifepoint robberies, that took place in Ilkeston on Monday, August 12.

The first incident happened at the Tip Top Shop in Green Lane at 4.55pm and saw a man threaten staff with a knife.

A second incident was reported in 5.20pm at the Post Office in Queen Elizabeth Way, Kirk Hallam. Again, a man entered the shop and threatened staff with a knife. Nobody was reported to have been physically hurt.

Two incidents occurred in Ilkeston earlier this week.

In both incidents, the man involved was described as being around 6ft tall and wearing all black – including a black face covering.

The two incidents are being linked and officers are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incidents.

Anyone who is able to help with the investigation is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000480291:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.