Police launch investigation into incident outside pub in Derbyshire town centre

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man after an incident outside a Derbyshire town centre pub.

The Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team are attempting to trace an individual in connection with a public order incident in the town.

A spokesperson for the team said: “The incident happened on July 29, outside a pub on the high street in Buxton. Your help is crucial in ensuring the safety of our community.”

This is the man that officers wish to locate.

If you have any information, contact the force using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.