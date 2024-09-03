Police launch investigation into incident outside pub in Derbyshire town centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team are attempting to trace an individual in connection with a public order incident in the town.
A spokesperson for the team said: “The incident happened on July 29, outside a pub on the high street in Buxton. Your help is crucial in ensuring the safety of our community.”
If you have any information, contact the force using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.