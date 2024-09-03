New Wendy's burger restaurant to open near Chesterfield
The outlet at Tallys End, in Barlborough, will officially open on September 13 at 10.30am.
Signature Wendy’s items including the Baconator, Dave’s Single, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Frosty dessert in chocolate and vanilla will be available.
A spokesman said: “These favourites are joined by an exclusive range of items only available in the UK, including chicken fillet nuggets and the Curry Bean Burger – square just like Wendy’s beef burgers.
"Stay tuned for huge opening offers! to be revealed. We expect hundreds of people to be queuing through the day for a taste of our famous fresh never frozen square burgers at great value prices.”
Tally’s End is located close to the M1 motorway and is a hub for a number of exisiting food outlets and businesses including McDonalds, children’s cafe Tiny Town Ltd, the Harvester Treble Bob pub and Ibis Chesterfield North.
