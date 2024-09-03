New Wendy's burger restaurant to open near Chesterfield

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 08:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Burger chain Wendy’s is set to launch a new restaurant near Chesterfield.

The outlet at Tallys End, in Barlborough, will officially open on September 13 at 10.30am.

Signature Wendy’s items including the Baconator, Dave’s Single, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Frosty dessert in chocolate and vanilla will be available.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “These favourites are joined by an exclusive range of items only available in the UK, including chicken fillet nuggets and the Curry Bean Burger – square just like Wendy’s beef burgers.

Wendy's signature Baconator is a half-pound of British beef, American cheese, six pieces of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup and mayo.Wendy's signature Baconator is a half-pound of British beef, American cheese, six pieces of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup and mayo.
Wendy's signature Baconator is a half-pound of British beef, American cheese, six pieces of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup and mayo.

"Stay tuned for huge opening offers! to be revealed. We expect hundreds of people to be queuing through the day for a taste of our famous fresh never frozen square burgers at great value prices.”

Tally’s End is located close to the M1 motorway and is a hub for a number of exisiting food outlets and businesses including McDonalds, children’s cafe Tiny Town Ltd, the Harvester Treble Bob pub and Ibis Chesterfield North.

Related topics:Chesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.