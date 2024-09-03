Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burger chain Wendy’s is set to launch a new restaurant near Chesterfield.

The outlet at Tallys End, in Barlborough, will officially open on September 13 at 10.30am.

Signature Wendy’s items including the Baconator, Dave’s Single, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Frosty dessert in chocolate and vanilla will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “These favourites are joined by an exclusive range of items only available in the UK, including chicken fillet nuggets and the Curry Bean Burger – square just like Wendy’s beef burgers.

Wendy's signature Baconator is a half-pound of British beef, American cheese, six pieces of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup and mayo.

"Stay tuned for huge opening offers! to be revealed. We expect hundreds of people to be queuing through the day for a taste of our famous fresh never frozen square burgers at great value prices.”

Tally’s End is located close to the M1 motorway and is a hub for a number of exisiting food outlets and businesses including McDonalds, children’s cafe Tiny Town Ltd, the Harvester Treble Bob pub and Ibis Chesterfield North.