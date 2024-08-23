Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers are calling on the public to help their efforts to trace an individual – following an incident at a Derbyshire shop.

The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident at the Co-op store on Hartington Road, Dronfield – which occurred at 4.20pm on August 13.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We are seeking to try and identify the person in this image – we are aware that the face in the image is covered, but the clothing is quite distinct.”

If you have any information or can help trace the pictured individual, contact the SNT by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] – quoting reference number 24*483862.