Police launch investigation into incident at property along busy road in Chesterfield
The incident occurred on Boythorpe Road at around 11.45pm on Thursday, October 24, when the occupants of a property were threatened.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, as well as anyone with any information.
If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*636394:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.