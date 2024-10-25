Police launch investigation into incident at property along busy road in Chesterfield

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 12:20 BST
Police are investigating an incident at a property in Chesterfield – and have urged any witnesses to come forward.

The incident occurred on Boythorpe Road at around 11.45pm on Thursday, October 24, when the occupants of a property were threatened.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, as well as anyone with any information.

Police are investigating an incident that occurred on Boythorpe Road.

If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*636394:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

