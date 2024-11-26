Police launch investigation into incident at park in Derbyshire town – and urge residents to help trace biker

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 09:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have launched an appeal for help from the public as they attempt to trace a biker – following an incident at a park in a Derbyshire town.

Officers from the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are currently investigating an incident involving a motorbike in Cliffe Park, Dronfield – which took place at 12.35pm on November 25.

A team spokesperson said: “We are currently seeking the identity of the rider and owner. If you have any information that can help the investigation, please contact us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police appeal for help after masked gang attack man and steal substantial amount of cash

This is the individual that officers wish to locate.This is the individual that officers wish to locate.
This is the individual that officers wish to locate.

You can report any information using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*702714:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice