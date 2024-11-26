Police launch investigation into incident at park in Derbyshire town – and urge residents to help trace biker
Officers from the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are currently investigating an incident involving a motorbike in Cliffe Park, Dronfield – which took place at 12.35pm on November 25.
A team spokesperson said: “We are currently seeking the identity of the rider and owner. If you have any information that can help the investigation, please contact us.”
