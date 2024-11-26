Police launch investigation into incident at park in Derbyshire town – and urge residents to help trace biker

Police have launched an appeal for help from the public as they attempt to trace a biker – following an incident at a park in a Derbyshire town.

Officers from the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are currently investigating an incident involving a motorbike in Cliffe Park, Dronfield – which took place at 12.35pm on November 25.

A team spokesperson said: “We are currently seeking the identity of the rider and owner. If you have any information that can help the investigation, please contact us.”

This is the individual that officers wish to locate.

You can report any information using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*702714:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.