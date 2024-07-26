Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police are investigating a burglary that saw a large amount of fuel stolen from a property.

The incident took place between 1.00am and 3.30am on Monday, July 15. It saw a large quantity of fuel stolen from a property in Derby Road, Doveridge, Ashbourne.

Officers would like to hear from witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident. They are specifically searching for anyone who may have been travelling westbound along the A50 Doveridge bypass at the time, who might have seen vehicles parked in the lay-by or captured them with a dashcam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are also keen to hear from anyone who noticed people acting suspiciously along Derby Road.

Officers have urged any witnesses to come forward.

If you have dashcam footage that could help with the investigation, you can submit your footage by following the link here.

If you have any other information about the theft, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*419281:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101