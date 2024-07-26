Police launch investigation into Derbyshire burglary – which saw a large amount of fuel stolen
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident took place between 1.00am and 3.30am on Monday, July 15. It saw a large quantity of fuel stolen from a property in Derby Road, Doveridge, Ashbourne.
Officers would like to hear from witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident. They are specifically searching for anyone who may have been travelling westbound along the A50 Doveridge bypass at the time, who might have seen vehicles parked in the lay-by or captured them with a dashcam.
They are also keen to hear from anyone who noticed people acting suspiciously along Derby Road.
If you have dashcam footage that could help with the investigation, you can submit your footage by following the link here.
READ THIS: Police appeal to trace man as investigation launched into burglary at social club in Derbyshire
If you have any other information about the theft, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*419281:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.