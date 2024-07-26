Police appeal to trace man as investigation launched into burglary at social club in Derbyshire
A man gained entry to a social club in Langwith Road, Langwith Junction, Shirebrook – just after 3.00am on Thursday, July 11. The individual stole a quantity of cash from the social club, as well as the till.
Officers have released two images of a man they would like to speak to, who may be able to help with their investigation.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson added: “Although the person is wearing a helmet, the helmet is distinctive, and we are hopeful that the public will recognise it.”
If you have information that can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000410864:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.