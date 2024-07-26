Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are being warned of delays amid a series of roadworks and closures along busy routes across Derbyshire.

Roadworks are taking place along the A619 Chatsworth Road at Brampton, and are set to be completed by July 31.

Ringwood Road in Brimington is also being impacted by roadworks, which are expected to finish by August 1.

Cadent is completing maintenance works along the A632 Top Road at Calow, with roadworks in place until August 16.

A section of Station Lane at Old Whittington will be closed until December 23, as Yorkshire Water install connection chambers along the route.

Roadworks are underway along Newbold Road, which are set to be completed by August 30.

Motorists may encounter disruption on Mansfield Road, between Alfreton and South Normanton, with works underway along the route until August 23.

Roadworks are taking place along Smedley Street in Matlock, which are set to be completed by August 2.

Drivers may also face delays along Bakewell Road in Matlock, with roadworks underway until September 20.

Roadworks are in place along the A6 Dale Road North, between Darley Dale and Rowsley, until August 2.

Wilmot Street in Heanor will be closed at its junction with the A608 Market Street for two periods. These are between July 28 and July 29, and from August 4 until August 5 – with a signed diversion in place.

Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is a long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.

Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.

Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.