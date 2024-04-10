Police launch investigation into attack at Chesterfield town centre bar

Officers are attempting to trace a man in connection with an assault at a bar in Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Apr 2024, 13:20 BST
The incident occurred at The Association Bar in Corporation Street, at around 4.00am on February 24.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was punched, dragged to the floor and kicked. He suffered injuries to his head and shoulder in the assault.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the assault, as he may have information which could help with their investigation.

This is the man that officers are attempting to locate.

If you recognise him, or have any information on the incident, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*112697:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.