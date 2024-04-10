Police launch investigation into attack at Chesterfield town centre bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident occurred at The Association Bar in Corporation Street, at around 4.00am on February 24.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was punched, dragged to the floor and kicked. He suffered injuries to his head and shoulder in the assault.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the assault, as he may have information which could help with their investigation.

This is the man that officers are attempting to locate.

If you recognise him, or have any information on the incident, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*112697:

