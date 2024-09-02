Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation has been launched after an assault in Chesterfield town centre.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for the victim of an assault to come forward. The incident took place on August 20 on Low Pavement in Chesterfield.

Officers would also like to speak to the pictured man, who may be able to help with their investigation into the assault.

This is the man that officers wish to speak to.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000510581:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.