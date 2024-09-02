Police launch investigation into assault in Chesterfield town centre
Derbyshire Police are appealing for the victim of an assault to come forward. The incident took place on August 20 on Low Pavement in Chesterfield.
Officers would also like to speak to the pictured man, who may be able to help with their investigation into the assault.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000510581:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.