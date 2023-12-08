News you can trust since 1855
Police launch investigation into alleged hate crime in Derbyshire town

Officers have called on the public to help them trace a man as they investigate an alleged hate crime in Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Dec 2023, 10:49 GMT
The alleged incident occurred at around 12.30am on Saturday, November 25 – at an event taking place at The Westgate Suites in Long Eaton.

A force spokesperson said: “A man was reported to have become aggressive and was asked to leave by staff, when he allegedly became verbally abusive.

“As well as appealing for witnesses, we would like to trace the man in these images – as he may have information which could help with our enquiries.”

This is the man that officers wish to trace. Image: Long Eaton SNTThis is the man that officers wish to trace. Image: Long Eaton SNT
This is the man that officers wish to trace. Image: Long Eaton SNT

If you recognise this person or have any information which could help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000728206:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.