Police launch investigation into alleged hate crime in Derbyshire town
The alleged incident occurred at around 12.30am on Saturday, November 25 – at an event taking place at The Westgate Suites in Long Eaton.
A force spokesperson said: “A man was reported to have become aggressive and was asked to leave by staff, when he allegedly became verbally abusive.
“As well as appealing for witnesses, we would like to trace the man in these images – as he may have information which could help with our enquiries.”
If you recognise this person or have any information which could help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000728206:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.