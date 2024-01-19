News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Police launch investigation as criminals begin targeting vans in Derbyshire town

Officers are investigating two incidents involving criminals targeting vans in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th Jan 2024, 10:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The first incident took place between 1.25am and 1.50am on Tuesday, January 16 – at Castle Drive in Bakewell. A van was entered and tools were stolen from the vehicle.

The second incident took place at around 3.50pm on Tuesday, January 16 on Burton Edge, Bakewell

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A white transit van was stolen, and was later recovered near Thornhill Lane, Bamford at around 4.30pm that day.

Most Popular
Any witnesses have been urged to come forward.Any witnesses have been urged to come forward.
Any witnesses have been urged to come forward.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in these areas at the time – especially those with CCTV or dashcam footage which may show suspicious activity involving a white transit van.

READ THIS: Derbyshire man charged with four offences in connection with assault – including intentional strangulation

You can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*30791 (Castle Drive) or 24*32304 (Burton Edge):

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.