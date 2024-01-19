Police launch investigation as criminals begin targeting vans in Derbyshire town
The first incident took place between 1.25am and 1.50am on Tuesday, January 16 – at Castle Drive in Bakewell. A van was entered and tools were stolen from the vehicle.
The second incident took place at around 3.50pm on Tuesday, January 16 on Burton Edge, Bakewell
A white transit van was stolen, and was later recovered near Thornhill Lane, Bamford at around 4.30pm that day.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in these areas at the time – especially those with CCTV or dashcam footage which may show suspicious activity involving a white transit van.
You can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*30791 (Castle Drive) or 24*32304 (Burton Edge):
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.