News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Police launch investigation after series of break-ins on street in Derbyshire town

Officers have urged residents to keep their vehicles secure after a Derbyshire town was hit by a number of break-ins.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating reports concerning a number of vehicles being targeted by break-ins, as well as a car theft.

These offences took place overnight along Poppyfields Close, Darley Dale on Thursday, October 26.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have issued safety advice to residents, urging them to keep their vehicle doors locked, and to not leave windows open or valuables on display.

Most Popular
Residents living at Poppyfields Close experienced a series of break-ins last week.Residents living at Poppyfields Close experienced a series of break-ins last week.
Residents living at Poppyfields Close experienced a series of break-ins last week.

Any items being left in the car should be placed into the boot and any charging cables should be removed.

Sat-navs should be removed from their display, and drivers should wipe the mark from the window where it was secured.

READ THIS: Elderly man has wallet stolen while shopping in Derbyshire town – as police appeal to trace two men

Motorists should also leave the glove box open and visors down to show there is nothing hidden inside the vehicle.