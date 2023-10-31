Police launch investigation after series of break-ins on street in Derbyshire town
The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating reports concerning a number of vehicles being targeted by break-ins, as well as a car theft.
These offences took place overnight along Poppyfields Close, Darley Dale on Thursday, October 26.
Officers have issued safety advice to residents, urging them to keep their vehicle doors locked, and to not leave windows open or valuables on display.
Any items being left in the car should be placed into the boot and any charging cables should be removed.
Sat-navs should be removed from their display, and drivers should wipe the mark from the window where it was secured.
Motorists should also leave the glove box open and visors down to show there is nothing hidden inside the vehicle.