Police launch investigation after reports of man trying to access cars on several streets in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team received several reports of a male trying to open car doors, between midnight and 6am on Thursday, April 25.

The reports were made by residents on Milward Road, Douglas Avenue, Kingsway, Park View and Nelson Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in these areas were urged to check their CCTV or video doorbells for any suspicious behaviour.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is encouraged to contact the police.

If you have any footage which may aid the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting crime reference number 24000240066:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101