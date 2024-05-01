Police launch investigation after reports of man trying to access cars on several streets in Derbyshire town

Officers are investigating reports of an individual attempting to gain access to vehicles in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st May 2024, 15:49 BST
The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team received several reports of a male trying to open car doors, between midnight and 6am on Thursday, April 25.

The reports were made by residents on Milward Road, Douglas Avenue, Kingsway, Park View and Nelson Street.

Residents in these areas were urged to check their CCTV or video doorbells for any suspicious behaviour.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is encouraged to contact the police.

If you have any footage which may aid the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting crime reference number 24000240066:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.