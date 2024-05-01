Police launch investigation after reports of man trying to access cars on several streets in Derbyshire town
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team received several reports of a male trying to open car doors, between midnight and 6am on Thursday, April 25.
The reports were made by residents on Milward Road, Douglas Avenue, Kingsway, Park View and Nelson Street.
Residents in these areas were urged to check their CCTV or video doorbells for any suspicious behaviour.
READ THIS: Police appeal after man assaulted along busy Chesterfield A-road following incident involving drivers
If you have any footage which may aid the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting crime reference number 24000240066:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.