Police appeal after man assaulted along busy Chesterfield A-road following incident involving drivers
Derbyshire Police were called after reports that a man had been assaulted following an apparent dispute on the roads in Arkwright.
The incident is believed to have taken place on the A632 between Calow and Arkwright, just after 2.00pm on Monday, April 29.
It is thought to have involved the drivers of a small green 4x4 and a white car.
Officers have arranged a time to speak to the victim to gather further information and carry out enquiries.
They would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or those with any information or dashcam footage that could help.
To contact the force, use one of the methods below and quote reference number 24000249616:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.