Police appeal after man assaulted along busy Chesterfield A-road following incident involving drivers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police were called after reports that a man had been assaulted following an apparent dispute on the roads in Arkwright.

The incident is believed to have taken place on the A632 between Calow and Arkwright, just after 2.00pm on Monday, April 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is thought to have involved the drivers of a small green 4x4 and a white car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Officers have arranged a time to speak to the victim to gather further information and carry out enquiries.

They would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or those with any information or dashcam footage that could help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To contact the force, use one of the methods below and quote reference number 24000249616:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101