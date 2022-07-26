Police launch investigation after reports of gunshot incident in Derbyshire

Officers were called just before 1.50am on Sunday 24 July, after reports that gunshots had been heard by members of the public in Rotherham Road, Killamarsh, at around 1.25am.

No injuries were reported during the call and attending officers were able to confirm that no-one had been harmed.

There will be an increased police presence at the scene while officers carry out their investigation

As a result of these reports, police launched an investigation yesterday and the force said people will see an increased police presence in the area while officers carry out enquiries.

A police spokesperson added: “We would like to reassure members of the public that this type of incident is rare in Derbyshire and that we have a dedicated team of officers working to establish the full circumstances of what happened and to locate those involved.

“We are very keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area in the early hours of Sunday, and who has a dashcam device, or anyone living in the area with private CCTV.

“If you have any information that may be helpful to officers please contact us quoting reference 135 of 24 July.

“Facebook – send us a private message to our Facebook page

“Twitter – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact

“Website – We have several crime reporting tools on our website or use our online contact form

“Phone – call us on 101.”