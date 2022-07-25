CCTV images released after man threatened and car stolen in north Derbyshire

The robbery happened on Beech Crescent, Eckington, at around 8am on Wednesday, July 20.

A man in his 50s was threatened by two men before a Black Renault Megane, registration beginning NU10, was stolen.

A black Ford Fiesta ST, which was parked close by on Poplar Road, was driven off by the other offender.

Police have released these CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to following the robbery in Eckington

Officers are keen to speak to the two men in the CCTV images as they may be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident, in particular any homeowners with CCTV or drivers with dashcam footage in these areas, should contact Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting incident 22*417432.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website