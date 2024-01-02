Police launch investigation after incident that saw shop staff threatened with knife in Derbyshire town

Officers are investigating an incident where staff at a Derbyshire store were threatened by a man wielding a knife.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The public order offence occurred at the News Card store in Ilkeston Road, Heanor – at around 3.00pm on Thursday, November 9.

A Heanor SNT spokesperson said: “A man became aggressive to staff in the shop, before threatening employees with a knife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers wish to speak to the pictured man in connection with the incident, as he may hold information which could aid their investigation.

This is the individual that officers wish to trace.

If you recognise the man, or have further information, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*695803:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101