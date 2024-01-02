Police launch investigation after incident that saw shop staff threatened with knife in Derbyshire town
and live on Freeview channel 276
The public order offence occurred at the News Card store in Ilkeston Road, Heanor – at around 3.00pm on Thursday, November 9.
A Heanor SNT spokesperson said: “A man became aggressive to staff in the shop, before threatening employees with a knife.”
Officers wish to speak to the pictured man in connection with the incident, as he may hold information which could aid their investigation.
READ THIS: Derbyshire floods: Heavy rain floods Derbyshire rail line – with passengers set to face disruption throughout today
If you recognise the man, or have further information, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*695803:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.