Police launch investigation after incident that saw shop staff threatened with knife in Derbyshire town

Officers are investigating an incident where staff at a Derbyshire store were threatened by a man wielding a knife.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:40 GMT
The public order offence occurred at the News Card store in Ilkeston Road, Heanor – at around 3.00pm on Thursday, November 9.

A Heanor SNT spokesperson said: “A man became aggressive to staff in the shop, before threatening employees with a knife.”

Officers wish to speak to the pictured man in connection with the incident, as he may hold information which could aid their investigation.

This is the individual that officers wish to trace.This is the individual that officers wish to trace.
This is the individual that officers wish to trace.

If you recognise the man, or have further information, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*695803:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.