Police launch investigation after emergency services called to “suspicious” fire at Derbyshire property

An investigation is underway after a blaze at a Derbyshire home this morning – which is being treated as suspicious by police.

Derbyshire Police attended Beech Crescent in Killamarsh just after 4.35am this morning, after a fire that was believed to have started from a car and spread to a building.

A force spokesperson said: “Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the blaze. No one is understood to have been trapped in the building and no injuries were reported.

“At this time, we are treating the fire as suspicious and would like to hear from any witnesses, anyone in the area, or those with CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident.”

Do you have any information which could help with enquiries? If so, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*278405:

