Police launch investigation after drone halted play during Chesterfield vs Bromley playoff at Technique Stadium

Officers were at the stadium for the Spireites’ match against Bromley FC on Sunday, May 7, when a drone was seen flying over the ground.

The drone was sighted at around 5.30pm, with the game being stopped in the second half until it had landed nearby.

A silver Nissan Juke was later stopped in Cranbourne Road in Chesterfield and a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Chesterfield’s playoff game against Bromley was paused while the drone flew overhead.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or those with information which could help the investigation can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*276190:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

