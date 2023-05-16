Police launch investigation after drone halted play during Chesterfield vs Bromley playoff at Technique Stadium
Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation after a drone interrupted Chesterfield’s recent playoff semi-final at the Technique Stadium.
Officers were at the stadium for the Spireites’ match against Bromley FC on Sunday, May 7, when a drone was seen flying over the ground.
The drone was sighted at around 5.30pm, with the game being stopped in the second half until it had landed nearby.
A silver Nissan Juke was later stopped in Cranbourne Road in Chesterfield and a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed what happened or those with information which could help the investigation can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*276190:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.