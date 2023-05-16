News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Police launch investigation after drone halted play during Chesterfield vs Bromley playoff at Technique Stadium

Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation after a drone interrupted Chesterfield’s recent playoff semi-final at the Technique Stadium.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th May 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read

Officers were at the stadium for the Spireites’ match against Bromley FC on Sunday, May 7, when a drone was seen flying over the ground.

The drone was sighted at around 5.30pm, with the game being stopped in the second half until it had landed nearby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A silver Nissan Juke was later stopped in Cranbourne Road in Chesterfield and a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Chesterfield’s playoff game against Bromley was paused while the drone flew overhead.Chesterfield’s playoff game against Bromley was paused while the drone flew overhead.
Chesterfield’s playoff game against Bromley was paused while the drone flew overhead.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Chesterfield manager Paul Cook to be given 'competitive budget' to help secure promotion

Anyone who witnessed what happened or those with information which could help the investigation can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*276190:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.