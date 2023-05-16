News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield manager Paul Cook to be given 'competitive budget' to help secure promotion

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook will be given a ‘competitive budget’ again next season to try and help the Spireites get back in the Football League, says chief executive John Croot.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th May 2023, 09:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 09:22 BST

Town missed out on promotion to League Two after losing 4-3 on penalties to Notts County at Wembley on Saturday.

But the planning for the next campaign, which will be a sixth season in the National League, is already well underway as the Blues aim to go one better and clinch their EFL return.

"With the backing of the board, Paul Cook will be provided with a competitive budget once again to ensure that we are in a position to make a strong challenge for automatic promotion,” Croot said in a club statement.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfield manager Paul Cook. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Football never stands still, so there is much work to be done over the summer.”

The last season ticket update, announced before the play-offs began, was that the club had sold 3,000 and that number is likely to have increased by now. They will go back on sale soon.

In terms of the playing squad, some players have taken to social media to say they will be departing, which suggests the retained list announcement is not far away.

Croot said that although the disappointment of narrowly missing out on promotion is still ‘raw’, there are ‘many positives’ to can take from the season with ‘much to look forward to’.

“We achieved our highest place in five years in the Vanarama National League and great credit goes to Paul Cook, his staff and the players,” he added.

"You, the supporters, also played a highly important role by providing fantastic backing, both home and away.

“At a time when finances are tight for everyone as a result of rising costs, we all appreciate the sacrifices that people make in order to support the team. The backing is very much appreciated by everyone and is never taken for granted.

“We have continued to make progress since the community trust took over the running of the club and everyone is committed to achieving our aim of securing Football League status.”

