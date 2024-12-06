Police launch appeal to trace four suspects after attack near Derbyshire supermarket
Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that occurred on Tuesday, December 3 – between 8.17pm and 8.21pm.
The incident took place on Wesley Street in Langley Mill, at the steps from the ASDA Carpark – and officers are attempting to trace four suspects.
READ THIS: We visited new multi-million pound logistics facility in Derbyshire - as flagship site officially opens off junction 29A of the M1
Anyone who has seen the suspects, or those with any further information, are asked to contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*719522:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.