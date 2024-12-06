Police launch appeal to trace four suspects after attack near Derbyshire supermarket

Officers are attempting to locate four suspects after an invidual was attacked near a supermarket in Derbyshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that occurred on Tuesday, December 3 – between 8.17pm and 8.21pm.

The incident took place on Wesley Street in Langley Mill, at the steps from the ASDA Carpark – and officers are attempting to trace four suspects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Anyone who has seen the suspects, or those with any further information, are asked to contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*719522:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.