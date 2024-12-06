Police launch appeal to trace four suspects after attack near Derbyshire supermarket

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024, 09:25 BST
Officers are attempting to locate four suspects after an invidual was attacked near a supermarket in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that occurred on Tuesday, December 3 – between 8.17pm and 8.21pm.

Most Popular

The incident took place on Wesley Street in Langley Mill, at the steps from the ASDA Carpark – and officers are attempting to trace four suspects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: We visited new multi-million pound logistics facility in Derbyshire - as flagship site officially opens off junction 29A of the M1

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.placeholder image
Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Anyone who has seen the suspects, or those with any further information, are asked to contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*719522:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice