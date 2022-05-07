Police launch appeal following north Deryshire youth club burglary

The break-in at the youth centre on Creswell’s Colliery Road is said to have happened sometime yesterday evening (Friday).

It is understood the culprits gained access through a window following an attempt to break-in through the doors.

Police said: “If you have anything that may assist with enquiries please message us.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time and we appreciate any assistance the public can provide.

“We were joined by Bolsover District Council’s Community Rangers who have also been out and about in the area tonight.”

You can contact police via the following methods:

On the Derbyshire Constabulary website: www.derbyshire.police.uk

On Twitter: @DerPolContact

Phone: 101

Or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org

If you are hard of hearing or have a speech impairment use the textphone service 18001 101 or text 07800 002414 or email [email protected]