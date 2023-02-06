Police issue warning to residents after reports of cold callers visiting homes outside Chesterfield

The Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team have recived a report of cold callers in the area around Wingerworth offering driveway and landscape work.

Officers have urged residents to be wary of anyone calling at your home, offering to do any work or asking for money. They have issued the following advice:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You are well within your rights to ask for identification and are under no obligation to let any person into your property if you do not want to.

Any suspicious behaviour can be reported to the police.

Do not let a cold caller hurry you into making a quick decision by saying it’s a special price for today.

Try not to let them strike up a conversation with you about other things and try to be a friend, and do not let them tell you that you will be letting them down if you do not agree to the work.

Do not hand over a cash deposit, you should only pay a genuine business when you are happy with the end result of work carried out.

If you or somebody you know has been caught out by a scam or fraud, contact Trading Standards. If you need advice on anything else, contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.