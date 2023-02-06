The Care Quality Commission’s (CQC), which oversees all health and social care services in England, gave Cherry Tree House, on Creswell Road, Clowne, an overall ‘good’ rating following an unannounced inspection.

The care home received the ‘good’ rating in all five categories, which includes safety, effectiveness, care, being responsive and well-led.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cherry Tree House had been placed under ‘special measures’ since July 2021 and had been last rated ‘inadequate’ by the care watchdogs at an inspection in June last year.

Staff at Cherry Tree House, in Clowne, have celebrated a 'good' CQC report.

However, the report from its latest inspection, published on February 1, stated that the care home had made ‘significant improvements’ thanks to the registered manager who inspectors stated was ‘dedicated to achieving good outcomes for people through person centred support’.

Inspectors praised the care home, which supports older people, people with disabilities, and people with mental health difficulties, for its “positive culture” and the staffs’ “high quality” personalised care and support to residents.

The report stated: “People lived in a relaxed, clean environment. Systems and processes were in place to protect people from harm. There were enough staff safely recruited to meet people's needs.

“People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.

“People were supported by caring, skilled and experienced staff who had time to get to know them and how best to support them. Staff supported people to identify their goals and develop their independence. Staff were clear about their roles and responsibilities and felt listened to, valued and supported.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident had told the inspector: “The staff are absolutely brilliant. I cannot praise here (the location) enough. I know there are professional boundaries to uphold but we are like a family.”

Rob Lee, managing director at Cherry Tree House said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of the recent CQC inspection at Cherry Tree House.

“Our wonderful team of staff have worked incredibly hard to achieve this outcome and will always go above and beyond to provide the best care possible to our service users.”