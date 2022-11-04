Derbyshire Police have encouraged residents to attend organised Bonfire Night displays tomorrow – and reminded those who wish to celebrate at home of the laws surrounding fireworks.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Whilst many people look forward to the celebrations around Bonfire Night, for some it can be frightening, triggering of past experiences and stressful.

“Where possible, we would advise visiting an organised display rather than letting fireworks off at home. But if you do choose to have your own display, please stick to the below laws and keep each other safe.”

Residents have been urged to adhere to the laws surrounding fireworks over the weekend.

Derbyshire residents were reminded that setting off fireworks between 11.00pm and 7.00am is prohibited. Bonfire Night is one exception, with the cut off extended until midnight. For New Year's Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year the cut off is 1.00am.

It is illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to buy or carry fireworks. Throwing or setting off fireworks in the streets is also illegal and it is also an offence under the Explosives Act 1875 to tamper with or modify fireworks.

You can be fined an unlimited amount and imprisoned for up to six months for selling or using fireworks illegally. You could also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.

Advertisement Hide Ad