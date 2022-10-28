The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team have warned residents after the recent charge of two men who were allegedly purporting to be police officers investigating fraud offences, and reportedly convinced victims to handover large sums of cash to ‘couriers’.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We would like to remind you that no police officer will ever ask you to transfer large amounts of money into other accounts to help with any investigation.

“The scammers can come across as genuine and say that arrests are going to be made if the person does not comply, and convince the victim to assist with the investigation by transferring large amounts of money to other accounts. However, this is false and should be reported to us.

Residents have been urged to be cautious - and given advice on how to avoid potential scammers.

“If you do receive a call like this, they may ask you to ring 999 to verify what has been said, however this is still part of the scam. They will keep you on the line and manipulate you during the second call by again impersonating someone from the police and making you believe that your card has been cloned and used. If you receive a call like this, you should not give out any personal information and hang up immediately.

”Please contact us as soon as possible so we can assess the area that is being targeted, alert the banks and work to protect other local residents to prevent any financial loss. After ending the call, wait for five minutes or so and make sure you can hear dial tone before calling us on 101.”

To call your bank, use the number found on the back of your card. All reports of this nature also need to be reported to Action Fraud online or by calling 0300 120 2040.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also contact Derbyshire Police using any of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101