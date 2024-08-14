Police issue warning amid “conflict” between residents and new owner of historic building in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of a Derbyshire town have been warned by police – amid a number of incidents surrounding a historic building that has recently been sold.

Derbyshire Police have reported a series of incidents in Clay Cross, involving residents attempting to access the land surrounding Clay Cross Hall.

A force spokesperson said: “In recent weeks Clay Cross Hall, along with land surrounding it, was sold by Derbyshire County Council and has become a private residence.

“Previously, the land had been used as a cut through by locals in order to access the park.

This map shows the boundaries of Clay Cross Hall.

“However, after confirmation from the council, there are no public rights of way across the land. While trespass is a civil issue, we have seen a number of incidents that have seen conflict between the new owner and members of the public attempting to gain access through the property.

“The area is part of regular patrols from the local policing team and where fencing or other property is damaged this will be dealt with as a criminal matter – as well as any public order incidents or intimidation.

“The attached map shows the boundaries of the new private property, and we would ask that people use the many alternative routes to the park which remain open and available for the public to access.”

Clay Cross Hall was built in 1854 by George Stephenson, to serve as a house for the general manager of his mining business.