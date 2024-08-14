Chesterfield MP issues update on Staveley Bypass - amid concerns after government funding cancellations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield’s MP has issued an update regarding the long-awaited Staveley Bypass following concerns over its future.

After the Government announced several budget cuts and the cancellation of the Restoring Your Railway scheme, worries were raised about the future of other transport projects.

Local residents were particularly concerned about the £166m Staveley Bypass – which is set to ease traffic in the town, as well as in the surrounding areas, including Brimington.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has now set up a meeting with Transport Minister Lilian Greenwood to discuss the issue

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has set up a meeting with Transport Minister Lilian Greenwood to discuss the importance of the Staveley Bypass.

Mr Perkins said: “The government announcements around the unfunded Restoring your Railway programme cancellation has no bearing on decisions around road projects. I have already raised this matter with Ministers at the Department for Transport and will be meeting with them soon.

“The latest situation, to my knowledge is that there needs to be detailed investigatory work ahead of construction and discussions regarding the funding of that are ongoing between the officials at the Department for Transport and Derbyshire County Council.

"The new Transport Minister, Lilian Greenwood MP, has also agreed to meet with me to discuss the scheme and I will be making a robust case regarding the importance of the new bypass for Chesterfield, and particularly for residents in Brimington and Staveley.

“I am determined to see this project delivered. The new road will improve the flow of traffic that brings daily misery to many Brimington and Staveley residents, and provide improved access to the M1 for people travelling to, from and through the north of Chesterfield. It will also attract new housing developments and businesses to area and promote economic growth in the area.”

In May this year, before the general elections, the Department of Transport promised to step in and provide funding for the Chesterfield-Staveley Regeneration Route with further investigations required before the scheme can progress.

If the project goes ahead, it will see a new 3.7 mile road linking the Sainsbury's roundabout on the A619 in Chesterfield, with Hall Lane in Staveley.

As well as reducing traffic congestion, connected plans with the by-pass include opening disused former industrial land for housing, potentially including 1,800 new homes – as well as creating an estimated 3,400 jobs from new businesses.