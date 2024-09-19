Police issue update on early hours incident that saw armed officers deployed to Chesterfield street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police have issued an update after armed police were called to the scene of an incident in Chesterfield.

At 5.30am on September 4, Derbyshire Police were called to reports that two loud bangs had been heard on McMahon Avenue at Inkersall.

A force spokesperson said: “Following concerns being raised in the community, we want to clear up some rumours that have been doing the rounds relating to an incident in McMahon Avenue at Inkersall earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Due to the nature of what was reported, firearms officers attended the scene. However, it quickly became clear that no firearms had been involved.

Armed police responded to the incident.

“Instead, it was found that two fireworks that had been set off next to a window, damaging the glass. Thankfully, nobody was hurt as a result of the incident.

“Officers have been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry since and remain keen to hear from anyone who has any information that might be able to help them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you any information, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*519485:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.