Police issue update on early hours incident that saw armed officers deployed to Chesterfield street
At 5.30am on September 4, Derbyshire Police were called to reports that two loud bangs had been heard on McMahon Avenue at Inkersall.
A force spokesperson said: “Following concerns being raised in the community, we want to clear up some rumours that have been doing the rounds relating to an incident in McMahon Avenue at Inkersall earlier this month.
“Due to the nature of what was reported, firearms officers attended the scene. However, it quickly became clear that no firearms had been involved.
“Instead, it was found that two fireworks that had been set off next to a window, damaging the glass. Thankfully, nobody was hurt as a result of the incident.
“Officers have been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry since and remain keen to hear from anyone who has any information that might be able to help them.”
If you any information, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*519485:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.