Police issue update on crash that saw vehicle collide with gas main in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police received reports of a collision in Stubley Lane, Dronfield, at 9.12am yesterday (Tuesday, April 23).
A force spokesperson confirmed that the crash involved a blue Seat and a Vauxhall van, and that nobody suffered any injuries.
They added: “One of the vehicles was in collision with a gas main, so the road was closed while the gas main was made safe.”