Police issue update on crash that saw vehicle collide with gas main in Derbyshire town

Derbyshire Police have issued an update after a collision that saw a vehicle hit a gas main.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Apr 2024, 15:30 BST
Derbyshire Police received reports of a collision in Stubley Lane, Dronfield, at 9.12am yesterday (Tuesday, April 23).

A force spokesperson confirmed that the crash involved a blue Seat and a Vauxhall van, and that nobody suffered any injuries.

They added: “One of the vehicles was in collision with a gas main, so the road was closed while the gas main was made safe.”