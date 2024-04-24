Police appeal to trace man after reports of suspicious behaviour towards woman in Derbyshire town

Derbyshire Police have released an image of a man officers wish to trace in connection with a report of suspicious behaviour.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Apr 2024, 14:50 BST
Officers received reports that a man had been behaving strangely towards a woman close to the Civic Centre in Dronfield on two occasions – with the latter incident happening on March 4.

They believe that the man in this photo may be able to assist with their enquiries and are keen to identify him.

This is the man that officers wish to locate.

Do you recognise the man pictured? If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*192682:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.