Police appeal to trace man after reports of suspicious behaviour towards woman in Derbyshire town
Officers received reports that a man had been behaving strangely towards a woman close to the Civic Centre in Dronfield on two occasions – with the latter incident happening on March 4.
They believe that the man in this photo may be able to assist with their enquiries and are keen to identify him.
Do you recognise the man pictured? If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*192682:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.