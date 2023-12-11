Police issue update on crash that killed mother and son between Chesterfield and Matlock – as search for driver continues
The collision occurred on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr, at around 10.20am on Saturday, December 9.
The crash involved a Hyundai and a black BMW. A 59-year-woman from the Hyundai, died at the scene. Her son, who was 22, died later at hospital after being taken there by air ambulance.
A 40-year-old man has been arrested and bailed in connection with the collision.
The driver of the BMW made off from the scene and has not been located. Officers are carrying out investigations to find him and are appealing for witnesses who may have seen him in the area to come forward.
The man is described as being in his 30s, around 5ft 9ins and of a medium build. He had gingery brown hair, a stubbly beard and was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured coat. The man spoke with a local accent and was very wet, particularly his trousers.
A diversion was in place along Alice Head Road and officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw a man fitting this description in the area at around the time of the collision – as well as anyone with dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*756758:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.