Derbyshire Police have issued an update on a crash that killed two people between Chesterfield and Matlock at the weekend – as their efforts to locate one of the drivers remain underway.

The collision occurred on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr, at around 10.20am on Saturday, December 9.

The crash involved a Hyundai and a black BMW. A 59-year-woman from the Hyundai, died at the scene. Her son, who was 22, died later at hospital after being taken there by air ambulance.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and bailed in connection with the collision.

Officers are still attempting to trace the driver of the BMW.

The driver of the BMW made off from the scene and has not been located. Officers are carrying out investigations to find him and are appealing for witnesses who may have seen him in the area to come forward.

The man is described as being in his 30s, around 5ft 9ins and of a medium build. He had gingery brown hair, a stubbly beard and was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured coat. The man spoke with a local accent and was very wet, particularly his trousers.

A diversion was in place along Alice Head Road and officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw a man fitting this description in the area at around the time of the collision – as well as anyone with dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*756758:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101