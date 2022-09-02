Police issue update on crash at Chesterfield’s Batch House which left five people injured

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to The Batch House just before 8.30pm on Friday, August 5, after a silver Volkswagen Polo collided with a group of people outside the Sheffield Road venue, before crashing into the building itself.

Witnesses said that dust and smoke filled the food hall as they were urged to leave the building, with an air ambulance landing nearby.

Five people were injured during the incident – including the driver of the vehicle involved.

Several people sustained injuries during the collision.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that no arrests or charges have been made following the collision. A man in his 20s was voluntarily interviewed by officers in relation with the incident, but enquiries are still ongoing.