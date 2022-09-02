News you can trust since 1855
Police issue update on crash at Chesterfield’s Batch House which left five people injured

Derbyshire Police have issued an update on the collision at Chesterfield’s Batch House last month.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 2:18 pm

Emergency services were called to The Batch House just before 8.30pm on Friday, August 5, after a silver Volkswagen Polo collided with a group of people outside the Sheffield Road venue, before crashing into the building itself.

Witnesses said that dust and smoke filled the food hall as they were urged to leave the building, with an air ambulance landing nearby.

Five people were injured during the incident – including the driver of the vehicle involved.

Several people sustained injuries during the collision.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that no arrests or charges have been made following the collision. A man in his 20s was voluntarily interviewed by officers in relation with the incident, but enquiries are still ongoing.

All those injured have since been discharged from hospital and are continuing to recover.