Police issue update on crash at Chesterfield’s Batch House which left five people injured
Derbyshire Police have issued an update on the collision at Chesterfield’s Batch House last month.
Emergency services were called to The Batch House just before 8.30pm on Friday, August 5, after a silver Volkswagen Polo collided with a group of people outside the Sheffield Road venue, before crashing into the building itself.
Witnesses said that dust and smoke filled the food hall as they were urged to leave the building, with an air ambulance landing nearby.
Five people were injured during the incident – including the driver of the vehicle involved.
Most Popular
-
1
Drinker broke fellow drinker’s nose in unprovoked Chesterfield pub attack
-
2
Man charged with drink-driving after causing multi-car crash in Chesterfield
-
3
Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Shirebrook, Bolsover, Matlock, Bakewell and Ilkeston
-
4
Travellers set up illegal encampment near Chesterfield – having broken into site to gain access
-
5
Delays expected for drivers on M1 in Derbyshire after crash involving car and lorry
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that no arrests or charges have been made following the collision. A man in his 20s was voluntarily interviewed by officers in relation with the incident, but enquiries are still ongoing.
All those injured have since been discharged from hospital and are continuing to recover.