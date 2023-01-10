Police issue update on Chesterfield incident that closed A61 and Horns Bridge roundabout

Emergency services rushed to Stonegravels Lane, Chesterfield on January 2 – after suspected dynamite was found outside a building.

A 100-metre cordon was put in place and several roads were closed as Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams were deployed – including a section of the A61 and the Horns Bridge roundabout.

The EOD crews at the scene confirmed that the device was not viable. Today, however, Derbyshire Police confirmed that the package did not contain any explosive device at all.

