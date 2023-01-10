Police issue update on Chesterfield incident that closed A61 and Horns Bridge roundabout
Derbyshire Police have issued an update after bomb squads were deployed to a Chesterfield incident last week.
Emergency services rushed to Stonegravels Lane, Chesterfield on January 2 – after suspected dynamite was found outside a building.
A 100-metre cordon was put in place and several roads were closed as Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams were deployed – including a section of the A61 and the Horns Bridge roundabout.
The EOD crews at the scene confirmed that the device was not viable. Today, however, Derbyshire Police confirmed that the package did not contain any explosive device at all.
A force spokesperson said that “after expert analysis, the item was found not to be an explosive device” – and also thanked all of the residents who reported the incident to them.