Derbyshire police appeal for witnesses after naming 21-year-old who died after crash

The incident happened at around 12.30am on 7 January, when a Fiat 500 travelling along King Street left the carriageway and collided with the front of a shop.

Kyle Shimwell, 21, from Bakewell, was a front seat passenger in the Fiat. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, where he sadly died on 9 January.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving over the limit for alcohol. She has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses as a man who died after a collision in Bakewell has been named