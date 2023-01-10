News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire police appeal for witnesses after naming 21-year-old who died after crash

Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses after naming the 21-year-old who died after a crash in Bakewell.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 2:50pm

The incident happened at around 12.30am on 7 January, when a Fiat 500 travelling along King Street left the carriageway and collided with the front of a shop.

Kyle Shimwell, 21, from Bakewell, was a front seat passenger in the Fiat. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, where he sadly died on 9 January.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving over the limit for alcohol. She has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses as a man who died after a collision in Bakewell has been named
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has information or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police via the following methods, quoting the reference 23000011823: Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; use reporting tools on the Police website or call 101