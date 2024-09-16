Police issue update after man arrested in connection with reports of “serious sexual assault” at property in Derbyshire town
A man in his 50s has been released on police bail after an incident at an address in College Street, Long Eaton – on Tuesday, September 11.
Enquiries are ongoing into a report that a serious sexual assault took place at the address.
Inspector Matt Ladd, who leads the policing team in Long Eaton, said: “I understand that incidents such as this can cause alarm, however, I want to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident and the individuals are known to one another.
“With that being said, I understand that this has had a real impact on those living in the area and extra patrols are being put in place to give a visible policing presence that locals can speak to should they have concerns.
“If you are unable to speak to an officer in person then you can also contact us using any of the below methods to let us know about any worries you may have.”
You can make a report to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.