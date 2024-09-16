Derbyshire Police plea for help tracing man over alleged assault

Published 16th Sep 2024
Derbyshire police have issued an appeal for help tracing a man they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged assault.

Nathan Bennett has links to the Ilkeston area. Anyone who has seen the 26-year-old is asked to get in contact with Derbyshire police using any of the below methods quoting reference number 24*274529:

  • Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://orlo.uk/WMzyc
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
  • Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://orlo.uk/WIgjB

