Police issue fresh appeal for witnesses after Derbyshire woman subjected to sexual assault

The incident occurred at midday in Swanwick on Sunday, June 19. A woman in her 50s was walking her dogs in the fields between Pentritch Road, Asher Lane and Back Lane when she was grabbed and sexually assaulted by a man.

One of the woman’s dogs had been grabbed by the man, but as her other dog barked at him, the woman managed to push him over and run away.

The man is described as being in his early 30s, around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He had pale skin, very dark brown hair that was closely cropped, and was wearing sunglasses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

The woman told officers that the man was wearing a black hooded top with white chords, black jogging bottoms, and black leather trainers. He also wore a gold band ring, which had a pattern on it, on the middle finger of his right hand.

He was also wearing distinctive thick, square, black sunglasses – similar to those worn by people who are sensitive to light.

The victim stopped and spoke to a woman who was walking her dogs as she left the scene – and officers are keen to speak to this woman to help with their enquiries.

High-visibility patrols have been taking place since the incident. Anyone with information that may be able to help the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*350989:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101