Drugs bust at Chesterfield home as police uncover cannabis grow

The Newbold Safer Neighbourhood team executed a warrant at an address in Sunny Springs, Stonegravels at 12.40pm on Wednesday, June 29.
Officers discovered a cannabis grow at the property which spanned two floors. They said the grow was a fire hazard, and that they could not touch the walls in some places due to the heat from the equipment.
The plants were seized and destroyed, but no arrests were made.