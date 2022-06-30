Drugs bust at Chesterfield home as police uncover cannabis grow

Police discovered a cannabis grow after attending an address in Chesterfield yesterday.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 5:10 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th June 2022, 5:10 pm

The Newbold Safer Neighbourhood team executed a warrant at an address in Sunny Springs, Stonegravels at 12.40pm on Wednesday, June 29.

Officers discovered a cannabis grow at the property which spanned two floors. They said the grow was a fire hazard, and that they could not touch the walls in some places due to the heat from the equipment.

READ THIS: Gardeners set to be kicked off Derbyshire allotment site which has been lovingly cultivated for more than 100 years

Sign up to our daily newsletter

No arrests were made at the property.

The plants were seized and destroyed, but no arrests were made.