Police issue drink and drugs warnings to revellers ahead of Derbyshire’s Y Not festival

Derbyshire Police will be working with Y Not, which runs from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31, to minimise any disruption and ensure the safety of festival-goers.

Officers have urged drivers to stay sober the night before they are due to leave, as they could still be over the limit if they have too much to drink.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “No festival is worth losing your licence or your life over, and if you’re over the limit the next day, the risk of a collision is huge.”

Revellers have also been reminded by officers that Y Not operates a zero tolerance drugs policy.

A police spokesperson added: “Do not bring drugs on to the festival site. Y Not has a zero tolerance approach to substance misuse and drugs. Anyone caught with prohibited substances risks arrest and will be refused entry or ejected from the site.

“You cannot be sure of the 'purity' of a drug just by looking, it could be mixed with anything from rat poison to washing powder. Do not put yourself or others at risk.”