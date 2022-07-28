Chesterfield woman hospitalised after being rescued by firefighters from burning home

At 8.19pm on Wednesday, July 27, fire crews from Chesterfield, Bolsover and Staveley were called to attend an incident at an address on Hill Grove, Barrow Hill.

Firefighters discovered a fire at the property and rescued a female – who they treated until paramedics arrived. She was then taken to hospital by the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were able to get the woman out of the property.

Breathing apparatus, hose reels and ventilation equipment were needed to eventually extinguish the fire.