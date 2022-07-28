Chesterfield woman hospitalised after being rescued by firefighters from burning home

A Chesterfield woman was taken to hospital after she was pulled from a house fire yesterday evening.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 3:33 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 3:34 pm

At 8.19pm on Wednesday, July 27, fire crews from Chesterfield, Bolsover and Staveley were called to attend an incident at an address on Hill Grove, Barrow Hill.

Firefighters discovered a fire at the property and rescued a female – who they treated until paramedics arrived. She was then taken to hospital by the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Firefighters were able to get the woman out of the property.

Breathing apparatus, hose reels and ventilation equipment were needed to eventually extinguish the fire.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service currently have no further information on the potential cause of the blaze.

