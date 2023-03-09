Police issue dispersal order for Chesterfield town centre amid spate of incidents – including assaults and thefts
A dispersal order for Chesterfield town centre is in place after a series of anti-social incidents.
The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team has confirmed that a Section 35 dispersal order, covering the town centre, is active until 9.23pm this evening.
Derbyshire Police have received multiple complaints from the general public and local businesses regarding groups of youths causing consistent anti-social behaviour in the Chesterfield Town Centre area.
The behaviour includes: Being abusive to towards staff and customers in local stores and criminal offences such as assault, criminal damage and thefts.
An SNT spokesperson said: “We asking for your help as parents of children in the Chesterfield area to speak to your children about anti-social behaviour and the detrimental effect on the quality of life of those living within the community it can have. We seek your co-operation to address your child’s anti-social behaviour and provide them with whatever advice or guidance you consider appropriate.”
These S35 orders can be used by police officers and designated PCSOs to deal with those engaging or likely to engage in anti-social behaviour or crime and disorder.
READ THIS: Derbyshire child rapist jailed for 17 years after accidentally admitting crime to his victim online
Any person failing to comply with a Section 35 order may be liable to be arrested.