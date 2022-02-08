Police investigation after VW driver flees scene of head-on Derbyshire road crash

Officers said the driver and passenger in a Volkswagen vehicle fled after the incident in Matlock on Saturday, February 5.

Derbyshire Dales Response Unit launched a search for the man and woman but they were not found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the unit said on Twitter that the investigation was continuing and the vehicle had been seized.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire police on 101.