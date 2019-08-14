Police investigating theft of steak and salmon from Chesterfield shops release CCTV image

Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to after large amounts of steak and salmon were stolen from Chesterfield shops.

Officers are investigating four crimes where hundreds of pounds worth of goods were stolen from supermarkets.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101

The latest crime happened just after 2pm on Tuesday, August 13 when a woman went into the Co-Op in Littlemoor and took steak and salmon from display.

The same products were taken from the Co-Op on High Street, Brimington, at 8pm on Thursday, August 8.

Police would like to speak to the woman pictured in connection with the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Sgt Mark Webb, quoting reference number 19000428607, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.