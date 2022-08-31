Police investigating theft of distinctive scooter from property in Derbyshire village
Police are appealing for the public to help them locate a scooter that was stolen in a Derbyshire village.
The Lambretta scooter was reported to have been taken after a break in at the garage on Twyford Close, Willington, sometime between Wednesday, August 17 and Thursday, August 25.
A number of tools are also thought to have been stolen during the incident.
Most Popular
-
1
Police close busy Chesterfield town centre street – with fire engines and ambulances also at scene
-
2
Update: Man hospitalised after collision forces police to shut busy Chesterfield town centre route
-
3
Armed police arrest Derbyshire driver on M1 – and find thousands of pounds hidden in car
-
4
Parking charges to be reintroduced at Chesterfield Royal Hospital along with new ANPR barrier system
-
5
Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Shirebrook, Bolsover, Matlock, Bakewell and Ilkeston
Officers wish to hear from anyone who may have seen the scooter, as well as those with information about the burglary.
If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000495718:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.