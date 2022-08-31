News you can trust since 1855
Police investigating theft of distinctive scooter from property in Derbyshire village

Police are appealing for the public to help them locate a scooter that was stolen in a Derbyshire village.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 2:23 pm
The Lambretta scooter was reported to have been taken after a break in at the garage on Twyford Close, Willington, sometime between Wednesday, August 17 and Thursday, August 25.

A number of tools are also thought to have been stolen during the incident.

Any sightings of the scooter should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

Officers wish to hear from anyone who may have seen the scooter, as well as those with information about the burglary.

If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000495718:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.