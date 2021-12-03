There has been an increase in such crimes in Dronfield in recent weeks.

Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that two burglaries took place last weekend, one on Wordsworth Place, and the other on Highfields Road.

A spokesperson for the Dronfield SNT said: “Historically, in the run-up to Christmas, all areas are subject to an increase in burglaries. Dronfield is no different and I am sure that I do not have to tell you that recently we have had an increase in dwelling burglaries in the area.

“These crimes are currently being investigated and we will pursue any evidential lines of enquiry in order to identify and prosecute the offenders. If you have any information or CCTV footage of any suspected persons or vehicles in regard to these crimes, please notify us as soon as possible.”

The incident on Wordsworth Place occurred between 8.00am on Friday, November 26 and 2.00pm on Sunday, November 28. The burglary on Highfields Road happened between noon and 6.00pm Friday, November 26.

The SNT spokesperson also said they were working with other departments to identify patterns that might help to link offences, and that help from residents is crucial in identifying potential offenders.

Open meetings will be held on Saturday, December 4 for residents to discuss concerns and obtain burglary crime prevention advice. They will take place at the Farwater Lane car park beside the sports centre in Dronfield from 11.00am until 12.30pm, and then Cliffe Park car park on Callywhite Lane, Dronfield from 1.00pm to 2.30pm. Residents are also encouraged to contact the SNT on social media if these times are not convenient.

If you have any information about the Wordsworth Place incident, the reference number is 21*694060. The reference for the Highfields Road burglary is 21*690753, and the below methods can be used to get in touch regarding both incidents:

Facebook- send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter- direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website- complete the online contact form https://bit.ly/3mjkann.