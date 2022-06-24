Derbyshire Police have been made aware of violent incidents reported to have occurred at Holmebrook Valley Park on Thursday, June 23.
Online videos – which have been shared with the Derbyshire Times – show a girl on the floor being punched repeatedly, and a mass brawl in which someone is wielding a golf club as a weapon.
The park was also vandalised last night – with Chesterfield Borough Council being forced to close facilities at the park after they were targeted and damaged.
A dispersal order has been put in place at the park for the next 48 hours – running from 5pm on Friday, June 24 to 5pm on Sunday, June 26.
This allows police to disperse people from the area, and, if they are involved in instances of anti-social behaviour, take anyone under 16 back to their home.
A dispersal order can only be authorised for a maximum period of 48 hours but at the point of expiry, an assessment can be carried out and a further period of up to 48 hours can be authorised if necessary.
Inspector Kara Simpson, who leads the policing team in Chesterfield, said: “This type of behaviour is absolutely unacceptable, and officers are working as a we speak to identify those involved. When they are identified, we will look to take robust action against them.
“I would urge anyone with any information about the incident to get in touch with the force – and I would also ask parents or guardians to ensure that they speak to their children and reinforce the message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and the potential repercussions should they be involved.”